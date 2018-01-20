Charity’s aim to raise awareness of bowel cancer

Bowel Cancer UK is looking for work places and community groups to host a talk about bowel cancer, to raise awareness of the UK’s second biggest cancer killer.

The 30-minute talk is delivered by a trained health promotion volunteer, who often has a personal experience of bowel cancer.

The programme raises awareness of the disease and good bowel health, highlights the symptoms and risks, and stresses the importance of those who are of screening age to take the bowel cancer screening test when they receive it in the post.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with 16,200 people dying each year of the disease and nearly 42,000 people diagnosed.

However bowel cancer is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early. Nearly everyone diagnosed at the earliest stage will survive bowel cancer but this drops significantly as the disease develops.

Gail Curry, head of health promotion and training at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “A key part of our work is educating the public about bowel cancer, in particular the importance of early diagnosis, it really does save lives. Our volunteers’ passion for helping people really comes across – they want people to recognise the signs and get checked out as quickly as possible.

“If your employees or members of a community group would like to have an awareness talk, don’t delay, get in touch now.”

If you’re interested in hosting anawareness talk at your work place, community group and any other place that has an existing group or charity, visit bowelcanceruk.org.uk/bookatalk or email kathryn.nichols@bowelcanceruk.org.uk.