Care home thanks its ‘fantastic’ nurses

On Saturday it was National Nurses Day and so here at Valerie Manor, in Upper Beeding, we enjoyed high tea with our nurses, residents and their families to celebrate.

All the nurses were presented with gifts and thanked for everything they do. The nurses do such a fantastic job each and every day I am so proud of them.It was lovely to be able to raise a glass to them all in admiration of what they do.

We would also like to thank the nurses at Steyning Health Centre, Ria Evans and Wendy Hartley from Worthing Hospital and all the nurses at St Barnabas – you all do such a fantastic job and I wanted to thank you all for the continued support you give to us at Valerie Manor.