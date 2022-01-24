Car crash on A272 near Bolney: photo shows overturned vehicle
An overturned car was spotted near Bolney on the A272 in the early hours of Friday morning (January 21).
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:40 am
Photographer Eddie Mitchell said he took this photo at about 3am.
Richard Airey from South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We attended the scene following a call reporting an RTC on Bolney Road, near Cowfold, at approximately 3.30am on Friday (21 January).”
“There was one patient at the scene who declined further hospital treatment,” he added.