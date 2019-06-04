Car collides with house in Burgess Hill

A car collided with a house in Burgess Hill this morning, sparking a large emergency response.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the incident at Colmer Court at just before 9am.

Emergency crews at the scene in Burgess Hill this morning (June 4)

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Henfield and Worthing attended the incident, along with a Technical Rescue Unit (TRU).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services attended the scene of a collision in Colmer Court, Burgess Hill, where a car has collided with a house, at about 8.56am on Tuesday, June 4.

“All parties concerned were checked over, however no injuries were reported.

“All emergency services have since stood down from the scene, and the incident has been left with the local authority.”

Fire and ambulance crews at the scene in Burgess Hill

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

READ MORE: Fire at Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath