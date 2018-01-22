Campaign to give four causes £500

Kingsfold builders merchant D.W. Nye has launched its ‘Proud to be Local’ campaign, which will give away £500 each to four community groups and good causes in Sussex during 2018.

Throughout January, D.W. Nye are calling out to residents to nominate local groups and charitable endeavours they would like to see benefit from the first £500 of funding.

The winner will be announced in February. There will be three further opportunities for residents to make nominations at later dates.

D.W. Nye managing director, Rex Nye, said: “We are proud to be a builders merchant that has been at the heart of the community for over 30 years.

“We wanted to celebrate our commitment to our roots with our ‘Proud to be Local’ campaign by supporting those around us that help to make the area such a great place to live and work.”

From schools trying to complete a much-needed project to sports facilities requiring help to buy equipment, or a charity looking for assistance, all suggestions are welcome.

To make a nomination, simply email details of the cause and how the £500 would be used to proudtobelocal@dwnye.co.uk. Alternatively, nominations can be sent to D.W. Nye Proud to be Local c/o PMW Communications, Stane Court, Stane Street, Billingshurst RH14 9HP. Please ensure a contact name and telephone number is included.

Nominations should be submitted by midnight on Sunday February 4. The successful recipient of the first £500 will be notified by Monday February 12.