Village store shortlisted for ‘rural Oscars’

Amberley Village Stores has been shortlisted as one of the regional finalists in this year’s Countryside Alliance Awards, nicknamed the ‘rural Oscars’ by its organisers.

Run by Colin Woods for the past 16 years, the shop has supported local suppliers, sourcing most of its vegetables, soft fruits, meats, pies, bread, milk and cheeses from within a 15-mile radius.

Among the many testimonials submitted by customers was one that said: “Colin and his staff leave no stone unturned in their endeavour to provide a first class service for their customers.”

Another added: “They are much more than a village shop making deliveries to older and infirm members of the community. They are also an integral part of village life.”

The store has been shortlisted in the Village Shop/Post Office category for the South East in the 13th year of the awards.

The winners will be announced at a House of Lords ceremony in spring.