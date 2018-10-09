Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival 2018 ends on a high with pumpkin weigh-in

Pumpkin growers put their produce to the test at the annual weigh-in at Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival.

The competition gathering at Steyning Farmers’ Market on Saturday was a fitting way to close this year’s highly-successful and enjoyable festival, which has been running for five weeks.

Weighing the pumpkins at Steyning Farmers' Market on Saturday

Reina Alston, one of the festival organisers, said: “Special recognition must go to the green-fingered pumpkin growers, who brought their beautiful produce along to be weighed.

“All proceeds from the initial sale of the pumpkin plants and then the competition entry fees went to St Barnabas House hospice.”

Mark Harris took the title for the second year running with his 182lb monster.

He just beat Brendon, Charlotte and Douglas Harrison Richardson, who grew a massive 180lb beauty.

Brendon, Charlotte and Douglas Harrison Richardson came second

Third place was taken by Hugo Edwards with his 160lb pumpkin.

Other highlights of the final festival week included the annual beer festival, organised by Adur Brewery in Shoreham and Riverside Brewery in Upper Beeding.

Reina said: “Taking place over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 28 to 30, it saw a happy crowd quenching their thirst with both local brewed beer and locally-made cider, all held at Steyning Cricket Club.

“Pick it Cook it, a hedgerow booze workshop, was another cracking event, where participants foraged the hedgerows for berries, taking them back to a field kitchen to make their own delicious homebrew.

Hedgerow picking at the Pick it, Cook it workshop

“Run by Lou Crush and Carol Smith, this too is another yearly favourite.

“Keeping it in the family, the Daylands Farm walk and cream tea is organised by Lou’s father, Derek Crush, who leads a wonderful, informative walk around the farmland, ending up with a superb cream tea, all home baked and where Lou helps to serve up the vast quantity of tasty fayre – just right after a long hike.”

Throughout the festival, various events have been run in aid of St Barnabas House, including the charity breakfasts at six venues.

Reina concluded: “Next week will see all the monies being totalled up to see just how much the event has raised for this much-loved charity.

“Another festival comes to an end but not long before the committee starts all over again to organise the next one in 2019.”

