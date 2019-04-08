People pledge to support Plastic Free Steyning, Bramber and Beeding

People flocked to Steyning Farmers’ Market on Saturday for the launch of Plastic Free Steyning, Bramber and Beeding. Many of them signed up for the challenge to say no to single-use plastics.

Ronnie Reed, who is co-ordinating events for the campaign, addressed the crowd and said it was up to us to act now, before it is too late. Parish councillors, church leaders and businesses are among those who are already on board. Read more: Plastic Free Steyning, Bramber and Beeding launch sees shoppers pledge to say no to single-use plastic

Some of the the market stallholders, including Derek Crush, second left,, who founded Steyning Farmers' Market User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Representative of local churches, including the Rev Emma Graeme, rector of Beeding and Bramber with Botolphs, right User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Councillors from the three parish councils showing their support, from left, Dave Kitson, Di Goodall, Mike Croker from Bramber, Ian Ivatt from Upper Beeding, Martin Toomey from Steyning, Alan Chilver and Simon Birnstingl from Upper Beeding, and Gill Muncey from Steyning User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Supporters showing their pledge cards at the launch of Plastic Free Steyning, Bramber and Beeding User (UGC) Buy a Photo

View more