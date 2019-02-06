Major supermarket chain opens in Crawley town centre creating 26 jobs

A new supermarket has opened in Crawley town centre.

Iceland is on The Broadway in the unit previously occupied by Poundworld.

Councillor Peter Smith at the new Crawley store

The new store was officially opened on Tuesday (February 5) by Councillor Peter Smith and Iceland area manager Darren Austin.

A council spokesman said: “Iceland supermarket is the latest retailer to take up shop in Crawley’s Town Centre, bringing jobs and investment into the town.

“The addition of Iceland, follows a string of retailers moving into the town centre, including Peacocks who opened last November in Queens Square.”

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “The new store looks great and is a welcome addition to our ever growing retail offer here in Crawley.

“Providing 26 jobs for local residents, with the added potential for more, is an extremely positive step towards the regeneration and economic growth of our town centre.”

The council – in partnership with West Sussex County Council and The Local Enterprise Partnership, is working to revitalising the town centre under the multi-million pound Crawley Growth Programme. For more information, visit www.regeneratingcrawley.org.uk