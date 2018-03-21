Indian restaurant given new licence after change of ownership

An Indian restaurant that lost its licence for employing illegal workers has been issued with a new licence, allowing it to stay open after 11pm, according to Horsham District Council.

Cottage Tandoori, in West Street, Storrington, lost its licence in September 2017 along with the Indian Cottage, in London Road, Ashington, after immigration enforcement teams from the Home Office discovered illegal workers during three separate visits to each site.

The Indian Cottage licence application is still under consideration. Pic Steve Robards

As a result, councillors decided to revoke both restaurants’ premises licence meaning they could not serve alcohol or stay open after 11pm, but this was appealed.

The decision was upheld at an appeal hearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday February 28, and the revocations were enforced by the council with immediate effect.

However, after Horsham District Council’s licensing department received applications from a new owner who had taken over both premises, a new licence was issued to the Cottage Tandoori.

A Horsham District Council spokesperson said: “The council’s Licensing Sub Committee revoked the premises licences for both The Cottage Tandoori in Storrington and the Indian Cottage in Ashington and this was upheld in Brighton Magistrates Court following an appeal by the owner of the premises.

“Shortly after the revocation the Council’s Licensing Department received applications from a new owner who had taken over both premises and following consultation with the responsible authorities as required by The Licensing Act 2003, no representation was submitted against these applications. We are therefore required to issue the new premises licences.

“At present the Indian Cottage in Ashington licence application is still in the consultation period.”

Under the new licence, the Cottage Tandoori restaurant can now continue selling food and refreshments beyond 11pm, as well as serve alcohol to customers – news which was welcomed by customers on Facebook.