A store in Horsham town centre has now reopened following a closure due to 'technical issues'

The O2 store, in West Street, is once again open after it shut yesterday due to the technical problems.

Although the store had originally planned to open this morning it wasn't until later on in the day that it was able to open its doors to the public once more.

An O2 spokesman said: "We’re aware of a technical issue in our Horsham store.

"This has been fixed and the store is now trading as normal."