Entries are now open for the Mid Sussex Design Awards

Building projects in the district are to be recognised.

The Mid Sussex District Council design awards, which run every three years, return this year.

The scheme celebrates the use of innovation, materials and design in building projects in the district and recognises how design enhances the area.

Entries are welcome from those who have completed a project between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2018. The project must be in the Mid Sussex District Council area.

Submissions close on May 18 and there are seven classes, from residential extensions to heritage schemes.

Giles Ings RIBA, chair of the judging panel, said: “The Mid Sussex Design Awards give a great platform to highlight the importance of good design in the area.

“We are excited to see the projects which will come forward, and look forward to celebrating their success.”

For the first time the awards will include a people’s choice category where residents can vote for their favourite scheme. The vote will open alongside an exhibition of the shortlist in the council’s reception during July.

Winners will be given their awards by MP for Mid Sussex Nicholas Soames at Meridian Hall, in East Grinstead, in October.

Councillor MacNaughton, cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “Mid Sussex is a beautiful area and it will be fascinating to see the enhancements to our environment which have been made using high-quality design.”

For more details, or to enter, visit www.midsussex.gov.uk or email will.dorman@midsussex.gov.uk