Brothers run 184 miles tackling seven marathons in seven days

Two brothers from Henfield have completed seven marathons in seven days to raise money for WaterAid.

Will and Tom Lees took on the fundraiser between April 8 and April 14 along the path of the River Thames which saw them run a total of 184 miles.

They completed a marathon a day and on the last day completed a marathon in toilet costumes to raise awareness and funds for the charity who work towards providing people in developing countries with clean, safe water.

During the marathons they passed through Kemble, Kelmscott, Oxford, Wallingford, Reading, Henley-on-Thames, Windsor, Hampton Court and Richmond before finishing along the southbank at the Thames Barrier.

Both have previously completed marathons and triathlons but this was a huge challenge for the pair and despite injuries, illnesses, poor weather and set backs, they completed the journey from the source of the river at Kemble to the thames barrier in London.

Will’s girlfriend, Rebecca Tedford, also took part running some of the journey and providing logistical support.

Will works for Wessex Water and through that has begun raising money for and working with WaterAid. Money is still coming in but so far they have raised around £2,700 for the charity.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/will-lees1 or text ‘WLTL55 £3’ to 70070 to give £3. The government is match funding some of the money so it should actually rise to approx £4,000.