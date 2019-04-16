Bomb squad called to Mid Sussex

A road was closed and a cordon was put in place for several hours as the bomb squad investigated an item found in a Mid Sussex field.

Police said a shell was discovered in a field off Ditchling Road at about 5.35pm yesterday evening (April 15).

The road was closed in both directions between Coldean Lane (Old Boat Corner) and Ditchling Beacon Car Park and a 50 metre cordon was put in place in the area.

Officers said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit attended at about 7pm. It was confirmed the item was a smoke shell.

The road has since re-opened.