Billingshurst baker creates Grinch cake masterpiece

A Billingshurst baker has created a festive masterpiece, worthy of stealing anyone’s Christmas.

Clare Francis has rustled up a spectacular 15inch cake depicting one of the world’s most popular Christmas grumps The Grinch.

Grinch cake

But the wonderful creation is not just for show and is being raffled off in a bid to raise as much money as possible for Chestnut Tree House.

Clare, who runs Scrumptious Cupcakes by Clare in Billingshurst, said: “This cake only took me a day to make as I love doing sculpted cakes as that what a tend to specialise in. I wanted to run the raffle to help the children at Christmas time.”

The cake itself is made of chocolate and caramel sponge which has been hand-carved into the face of Dr. Seuss Christmas-stealing creature. Clare explained the sponge has been covered in chocolate ganache and sugar paint with the detail airbrushed on using edible colouring.

The cake is currently on display at Jengers craft bakery in Billingshurst and those wishing to take home the colourful creation can pick up tickets at the bakery for £1.

The draw set to take place on Saturday December 22.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ScrumptiousCupcakesByClare/