Big-hearted police rally to the aid of terrified Horsham schoolboy

A little Horsham boy terrified of the police has had his fears allayed by officers.

James Glass was so frightened the police would come and take him away if he was naughty he was having trouble sleeping at night.

James and his family with Horsham Police officers

However, after learning of the seven-year-old’s terror officer at Horsham Police decided something need to be done to put the schoolboy’s fears to rest.

PC Mike Harvey went to visit James at his home in an attempt to comfort the youngster and let him know officers were there to be his friend.

The pair hit it off and James and his family were invited down to the police station in Hurst Road for a special behind the scenes tour.

The youngster was treated to a look around one of the police custody vans, got a sneak peak inside the old police cells and was given special permission to try on officers’ hats and handcuffs. He was also declared a friend of Horsham Police and was given a special certificate signed by officers.

James and his sister in the back of the police van

James’ step-mum, Stacie said: “The change in him has been remarkable. He now gets excited when he sees a police car and wonders if it’s one of his friends from Horsham Police.

“We had such a great time and I still can’t thank Horsham Police enough for such a heart-warming response. Everyone was fantastic and so welcoming. Definitely community work at its finest.

“With his new found confidence, James is telling his school all about it in their assembly and passing the message on to his peers.”

James’ anxieties about the police have now eased, so much so the role police officer is now vying for top spot with airline pilot and bus driver in the list of jobs he wants to do when he grows up.

James tried on the police gear

The youngster has since returned to the station with his sister Isabella to present Mike and the team with a homemade thank you card.

Mike said: “Nobody at that age should be scared or have anxiety. I really wanted to help as I am a disability liaison officer, so I know how anxiety and stress can affect people. James’s parents said he had seen the police in TV shows and feared the police would come and get him if he were naughty.

“I wanted James to know that we are there to protect him and to keep him safe. Protecting good people is why I joined the police. If you can get people to trust you at this early age they will be confident in coming to the police if they are lost, for example.”

James Glass with PC Mike