Amateur actors wanted for major Horsham area production

Would you like a part in a Shakespearean play? ... Now’s your chance.

Amateur actors are currently being sought to take on roles in an outdoor performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream being staged at Knepp Castle, West Grinstead, in June.

Auditions will be held on March 10 to find a group of five or six men and five or six women to play stags and hens together with four additional actors to play some of the group of the play’s mechanicals.

Two separate auditions will be held, one for people who prefer an acting role and one for those who prefer a movement/dancing role. You can apply for both.

Rehearsals will take place outside the usual 9-5 working week, if possible, to enable people who are working to take part.

The professional production, being directed by Martin Hutson, will be performed by a professional company of nine. The amateur actors, who need to be aged 18-plus, will perform alonside them.

Martin says: ”We’re looking for enthusiastic local actors to complement our professional cast.

“I’m very excited to see what local talent there is in the Horsham area and finding out what skills people can bring to what I believe will be an exciting production for everyone to be a part of.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream performed in the open-air, mid-summer at a country estate will be a unique experience for all concerned and we want to thrill audiences in Horsham district and beyond with a new interpretation of this classic play.”

Anyone interested in auditioning should complete an application form, available from hazel.fisher@horsham.gov.uk and return it by Monday March 4.

The production is being staged as part of the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019.