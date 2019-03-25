A27 Arundel bypass among topics discussed by MP at village breakfast meeting

Around 40 people joined Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert for a breakfast meeting in Amberley on Saturday March 9.

The MP was guest speaker at the popular Amberley Village Breakfast which was held at Houghton Bridge tearooms and attended by residents, concillors and business owners.

The event provides an opportunity to share news on a range of local issues affecting Amberley and the surrounding hamlets of Houghton, Rackham and Greatham.

Mr Herbert said: “The Amberley Village Breakfast is a terrific initiative and I always enjoy attending it.

“I think it would be great if more villages held breakfasts like this.

“They’re a really good way to bring people together and share local news.”

Mr Herbert updated the audience on a number of local and national issues before taking questions.

The MP said that the A27 Arundel bypass had been delayed because of the judicial review by the South Downs National Park Authority and others, and a new round of public consultation would be held later in the year.

He was confident, however, that the bypass would be built, and the funding for it remained in place.

He believed that the bypass would ease traffic which is currently rat-running through downland villages, including Houghton and Amberley, and the National Park.

Brian Donnelly and Paul Clarke, Horsham District Councillors for Pulborough, also attended the breakfast.

