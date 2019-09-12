Vibrant blooms at Ewhurst autumn show

A blaze of colourful blooms greeted visitors to the Ewhurst Horticultural Society’s autumn show on Saturday, with a sea of dahlias and chrysanthemums making up the principal classes in the flowers section.

Winners included Andrew Lock, who picked up the Norris Cup for most points in the vegetables and fruit section, and Richard Munford, awarded the Geoff McQuire Shield for most points in the flower section.

Alan Moody’s vibrant mixed dahlias were awarded the Dilley Cup for the best flower section exhibit.

The Spiers Trophy for the floral art went to Lyn Southgate, and the Spence Trophy for the most points in the home fare category was collected by Marian Heathcote.

At the end of the show visitors could make purchases at bargain prices, with profits raised in support of the society.

The group’s next event will be a talk by Steve Austin on The Beth Chatto Gardens: her gardens and me on Tuesday, October 8, at the Glebe Centre in Ewhurst. For more information, visit www.ewhursthortsoc.org.uk