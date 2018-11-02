Horsham October Festival celebrations marked 1997 as the nights drew in

As the nights draw in and autumn fades into winter the County Times looks back to Horsham in 1997 when the town was enjoying the October festival.

Crowds flocked to the Carfax to enjoy a wide variety of street entertainment highlighted by the traditional Victorian funfair, Ferris wheel, helter skelter, music and dance.

The October town festival

On the Friday there was a rock concert on the Carfax bandstand with Elton Jones and Oasisn’t paying homage to their musical heroes.

On the Saturday night the well established Battle of the Bands saw Horsham group Cloud triumph with 1996’s winners Slinky Minky and Solomon Slashers warming up a chilly evening.

Keeping daytime crowds entertained was the energetic can-can troupe of Penny Rigden, which had everyone from children to mums and dads trying their hands at a spot of high kicking.

Other musical treats included the New Dixie Jazz Quartet , Otis B Driftwood, Eugene and the Hurricanes Steel Band and the Slinfold Concert Band.

There was a multitude of other entertainment on offer including a vintage vehicle display and farmyard animals.