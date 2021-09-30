This is the help available in Horsham if you are facing an energy bill crisis this winter

A spokesman said: “Horsham District Council has supported hundreds of residents over the years with its home energy advice services.

“For local people who are worried about the rising cost of energy we’d recommend getting in touch with our partners at LEAP the energy and money saving service (www.applyforleap.org.uk).”

- LEAP is a free service that is helping people keep warm and reduce their energy bills without costing them any money.

The County Times has joined with its sister titles to launch the Keep Us Warm This Winter campaign

“It is open to people on a low incomes or have a health conditions made worse by living in a cold home, or are vulnerable in another way (including asylum seekers, recently bereaved and victims of domestic abuse).

“Once registered residents will receive a telephone call from trained advisers offering practical advice and support including on how to reduce energy costs, use heating controls effective, identify savings on energy bills through comparing tariffs among other things.

“Some people will also be offered a follow up home visit. The service also refers people to other helpful organisations including Age UK, debt advice charity IncomeMax, Citizens Advice Bureau and current grant schemes.”

The service can be accessed online at www.applyforleap.or.uk, by calling 0800 060 7567 or via email at [email protected]

- The Warm Home Discount scheme reopens on 18 October and offers £140 off your electricity bill for winter 2021 to 2022 under the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

It’s a one off payment which is credited to the energy accounts between October and March. People receiving guaranteed element of the Pension credit will receive it automatically, but others on a low income may be eligible via their energy suppliers own “broader criteria” and can apply direct to their energy supplier. Warm Homes Discount is available to Pre Pay or Pay as you go. Park Home owners should contact Charis Grants on 0330 555 9424

- The Citizens Advice bureau also offer excellent advice, particularly around energy debts and have specially trained advisors able to help. They can be contacted on their dedicated telephone number of 01243 974063.

- Horsham District Council also has a limited amount of funding available for eligible households for heating repairs. A new grant scheme is due to launch later in the autumn offering funding for insulation and solar panels for low income households who also have an energy inefficient home.

Commenting on the help available Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Public Protection Councillor Tricia Youtan said: “Everyone deserves to live in a warm home that can be heated affordably, so I am really pleased that we are working hard with our various partners to enable this for our residents.

“As a council we remain dedicated to tackling the negative effects of fuel poverty, particularly at this time when there is much concern about a fuel crisis nationally.

“Helping our residents benefit from cheaper heating bills and more energy efficient homes greatly helps both their physical and emotional wellbeing, whilst also helping the environment.”

Last week Horsham Matters, which runs the town’s foodbank, told us that it expects demand for tis services to soar when the fuel price rises and cut in Universal Credit start to bite.