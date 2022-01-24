Three-bedroom end-terrace house in Billingshurst up for auction next month

Three-bedroom 18 Groomsland Drive is among 102 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is being offered with a freehold guide price of £170,000 to £180,000 at the firm’s latest auction which ends on Wednesday, February 9.

Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said: "This 1950s style house is let to a statutory tenant. We understand from the vendor that the tenant has been in occupation since 1968 and has been paying £267 per month since 2003.

"An application for rent registration has been submitted this year to significantly increase the rent. Currently it is let at £3,204 per annum, with an estimated rental of £14,400 per annum."

The property is part of a terrace of four houses in a cul-de-sac in an established residential area, just off Natts Lane, within easy walking distance of the centre of Billingshurst, with its mainline station, comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities.

Billingshurst is situated between Worthing and Horsham with excellent road links to London, Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby A23 and A24.

