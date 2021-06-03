The six-bedroom property in Aldwick is an architectural masterpiece in a renowned beachside location which has been refurbished to cater for 21st century living, complete with smart house technology and the addition of a swimming pool, gym and sauna complex – as well as snooker and cinema rooms. Take a look through the photos of Aldwick Hundred below – on the market for £3,600,000 with United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty on Zoopla.