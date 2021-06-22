See inside the most expensive home in the Horsham area on Zoopla
Morley Manor in Shermanbury near Henfield is a Grade II property of 17th century origin and has been recorded from at least 1650.

It is thought to be named from the family of John Morley who was a parishioner in 1652.
The original property has been extended over the years so that it now offers a fine family home of considerable character, and has its own stables.
Externally, the oldest part of the house is brick part timbered and after an extensive refurbishment is now finished to the highest standard of craftsmanship down to the last detail.
It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker in Horsham has a guide price on £6,950,000, and can be found via Zoopla.
