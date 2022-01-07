Orchard Street, Chichester

£320k for this Grade II listed Chichester cottage which has gone on the market

This Grade II listed, terraced character cottage backs onto the ancient city boundary wall of Chichester.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 7th January 2022, 2:21 pm

The accommodation comprises a living room with fireplace, dining room and a kitchen on the ground floor. On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a sizeable basement which provides excellent extra storage but could also easily be converted into an additional room, such as a playroom or snug. The property further benefits from a south-facing garden.

The property, in Orchard Street, Chichester, is on the market for £320,000 with White & Brooks on Zoopla.

