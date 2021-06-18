Look inside West Sussex country home with swimming pool, tennis court and equestrian facilities
Warnham Lodge Farm enjoys an idyllic rural situation, set far back from a quiet country lane and entirely surrounded by its own landscaped grounds. Situated near Horsham, its elevated setting also provides distant views to Leith Hill.
Warnham is an ancient settlement with origins back to the 13th century. It is also the birthplace of the poet Shelley who grew up in the village.
This substantial country house has 6 bedroom in the main house but also includes two flats, each with two bedrooms.
It has extensive equestrian facilities, a swimming pool and tennis court within its 33 acres.
It is on the market for £3,950,000 and can be found via Zoopla.
