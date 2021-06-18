Look inside West Sussex country home with swimming pool, tennis court and equestrian facilities

Warnham is an ancient settlement with origins back to the 13th century. It is also the birthplace of the poet Shelley who grew up in the village.

This substantial country house has 6 bedroom in the main house but also includes two flats, each with two bedrooms.

It has extensive equestrian facilities, a swimming pool and tennis court within its 33 acres.

It is on the market for £3,950,000 and can be found via Zoopla.

