Look inside stunning £2.5m Horsham home with swimming pool and tennis court

Bulls Farm House, Horsham, is a contemporary-style renovated home with views over the gardens and surrounding countryside throughout.
The 4.90 acres of land also contain a stunning swimming pool, tennis court and separate annexe.
At the heart of the home is the triple aspect kitchen/dining room with bespoke fitted kitchen.
On the ground floor there are three reception rooms, each with garden views, as well as a large farmhouse country kitchen/breakfast room.
The home has five bedrooms, with the space to make a 6th bedroom in the annexe.
Details and photographs from Zoopla.
