12 of the most stunning country homes for sale around Horsham

Brackenwood is an impressive family home situated in Blackhouse Road, Colgate, in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is believed to date from 1911, and it has been extended and improved over the years. The seven-bedroom home has many period features and is set in 4.9 acres, enjoying a heated swimming pool, pool house, tennis court , 2 Stables, and delightful landscaped gardens and paddocks. The guide price is £2,450,000.

Photo: Zoopla