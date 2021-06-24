12 of the most stunning country homes for sale around Horsham

Whether you are looking for a home with a swimming pool, tennis courts, stables, your own woodland or acres of open land as far as the eye can see, there are some truly stunning properties on the market at the moment.
Here are 12 of the grandest - and most expensive - properties currently available in villages around the Horsham district, via Zoopla.
1.
This detached Grade II listed farmhouse in West Chiltington Lane, Billingshurst, is surrounded by its own 40 acres of grounds and pastureland. The home has four bedrooms, stables, an outdoor riding area, large barns on concrete and a swimming pool. The guide price is £2,495,000
2.
Brackenwood is an impressive family home situated in Blackhouse Road, Colgate, in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is believed to date from 1911, and it has been extended and improved over the years. The seven-bedroom home has many period features and is set in 4.9 acres, enjoying a heated swimming pool, pool house, tennis court , 2 Stables, and delightful landscaped gardens and paddocks. The guide price is £2,450,000.
3.
St Andrews Farmhouse is a substantial modern country house situated in a peaceful rural setting in Brooks Green and has commanding sweeping views to the south and west towards the South Downs in the distance.
The six-bed detached property set in 4.3 acres is on the market for £2,500,000.
4.
Shiprods Manor in Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield, is believed to originate from the late 1800's, with Edwardian additions dated as 1905, and offers spacious family accommodation arranged over three floors.
It has seven bedrooms, stabling, gardens as well as pasture and woodland, in all about 23.6 acres.
The guide price is £2,700,000.
