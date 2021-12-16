This is when Taco Bell opens in Crawley

The world-famous Mexican-inspired restaurant brand will open a new restaurant in Crawley on Tuesday, December 21. The launch will mark the brand’s 83rd UK restaurant opening.

Customers will be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website or third-party delivery platform or use the digital kiosks in-store to takeaway.

Crawley residents are invited to say ‘hola’ to Taco Bell with a free taco offer when customers download the Taco Bell UK app. One hundred free tacos will also be given out on opening day to the first 100 customers.

Taco Bell have confirmed the opening date of their new restaurant in Crawley

Renowned for its craveable, customisable and quick-service Mexican-inspired classics; Taco Bell has been serving tasty tacos, bursting burritos, yummy nachos and its famous quesadillas to hungry UK fans since June 2010. The Crawley restaurant will be the first in the area.

The Crawley site located at 7 Grande Parade, High Street has been transformed into a stylish 1,400 sq. ft. space.

Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK, said: "We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Crawley. West Sussex has been crying out for more Taco Bells and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.

"We look forward to feeding residents from Tuesday, December 21 onwards whether it be via home delivery, click & collects, takeaway or dine in."