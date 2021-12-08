Horsham restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:01 pm

Golden Willow Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Pulborough Road, Storrington, Pulborough, West Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham' s 493 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 428 (87%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

