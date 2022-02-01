Horsham District Council urges businesses to remember the importance of food safety

Additionally the Council is advising people to look out for food hygiene ratings when eating out in restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Cllr Tricia Youtan, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Public Protection, said: "It has been a tough couple of years for food businesses but now as we come out of the restrictions the future is looking brighter for the hospitality industry and this is an important trading time coming up.

"A good food hygiene rating is something to be proud of and it matters a lot to customers.

Horsham District Council’s Environmental Health team is urging local businesses to remember the importance of food safety and refocus on hygiene in their kitchens

"As a council we are here to support local businesses as much as we can to achieve the hygiene standards required for the protection of their customers, and not adhering to the required safety standards is not acceptable.

"I would recommend that if you are dining out or buying takeaway food you check out the food hygiene rating of the outlet or ask the food business what their rating is, if it is not displayed with the green and black star rating sticker."

The food hygiene rating scheme is designed to ensure transparency for customers when they are deciding where to eat. It also encourages food business to improve and maintain food hygiene standards.

Many businesses which display their rating say it has made a difference by improved reputation, increased customer confidence and more customers.

Regardless of whether businesses display their rating, they can all be found on the food hygiene rating website at http://ratings.food.gov.uk.