Add a new home to your Christmas list with Woodgate

Located in the picturesque Mid-Sussex countryside, a new connected community is your place to call home.

Local Sussex developer, Thakeham Homes, is renowned for building quality homes in Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire. Woodgate Pease Pottage has been designed with a fusion of traditional and contemporary living in mind, offering a modern village lifestyle that brings people together.

Explore new homes at Woodgate

Woodgate offers a tranquil base with excellent connectivity between the city, coast and countryside, whether traveling by road, train or bus. In addition to being nestled at the heart of an area of natural beauty, Woodgate - a thriving community - the place for people who want to be conveniently located, no matter what their lifestyle.

In addition, Woodgate offers homeowners a choice of look and design. Those looking for a classic and traditional feel to their new home need look no further than a Thakeham home, but those searching for a more contemporary and modern appearance should seek out Alphium; a fresh new approach to developing contemporary, high quality homes.

With sustainable and cost saving energy solutions being high on the agenda for home buyers, all homes at Woodgate have the option of smart connectivity to monitor usage, including voice control for operating the lighting and heating. Plus, the added benefit of all homes being pre-wired for electric vehicles, Woodgate is tailored to suit everyone’s requirements now and in the future.

Show Homes NOW Open

Explore Woodgate in virtual reality

The Woodgate Show Homes are now open so you too can explore your potential forever home. Call 01293 225 615 Visit MyWoodgate.co.uk to book a personal appointment with the friendly sales team or just come and pay us a visit and view our show homes – the marketing suite is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

Why not come and visit us in Swan Walk on 19th or 20th October and check out the Woodgate village VR experience – step inside your future home, look out of the window or even take a stroll along the Boulevard to explore the community at Woodgate Village.

Woodgate is the perfect place to begin your next journey and to love coming home to… especially in time for Christmas. With early reservations already underway we have limited availability on remaining homes that will be ready to move into in December.