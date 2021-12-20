He says his father served in Horsham Fire Brigade during the Second World War, and this picture shows the crews from Red and Blue Watches in front of the old station with an engine.

Their names are printed below the photo: Fm C Brooks, F Hedger, W Dimmock, R Lampard, Fm R Hambleton, F Novis, K Brooker, K Parfitt, A Hyde, F Greest, C Jones, H Bush, J Laker, H Osley, L/F T Duffield, Fwn E Bird, K Henderson, Col/O J Whitehouse, Coy/O R Dutson, Fwn M Bennett, L/F W Sewell, D Nelson.

