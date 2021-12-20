Picture shows Horsham's fire brigade in 1944
Reader Brian Osley shared this picture showing fire men and women outside Horsham's Fire Station back in 1944.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 2:03 pm
He says his father served in Horsham Fire Brigade during the Second World War, and this picture shows the crews from Red and Blue Watches in front of the old station with an engine.
Their names are printed below the photo: Fm C Brooks, F Hedger, W Dimmock, R Lampard, Fm R Hambleton, F Novis, K Brooker, K Parfitt, A Hyde, F Greest, C Jones, H Bush, J Laker, H Osley, L/F T Duffield, Fwn E Bird, K Henderson, Col/O J Whitehouse, Coy/O R Dutson, Fwn M Bennett, L/F W Sewell, D Nelson.
Brian wondered if the picture might prompt memories - do you have any to share? If so get in touch by emailing us at [email protected] or via our Facebook page.