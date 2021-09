It’s been a popular event for many years now, and a great way to celebrate our loved ones who have fought cancer, and remember those we have sadly lost, as well as raising vital funds to support Cancer Research UK.

These brilliant pictures were taken at the 2013 Race for Life in Horsham by photographer Jon Rigby.

Can you spot anyone you know in these crowds?

To find out more about Jon’s work visit his website or contact him on 07850 900673.

1. One of the many runners at Horsham Race for Life in 2013 Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

2. Crowds gathered in the park for the event Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

3. Everyone was jumping ahead of the event Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

4. Can you spot yourself in this sea of happy faces? Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales