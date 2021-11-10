New figures show fall in Horsham Covid cases

Government figures show that Covid cases in Horsham have fallen again for the seven-day period ending on November 4.

Some 751 cases were recorded in this seven-day period, down from 874 for the previous seven-day period ending on October 28.

There were 897 recorded cases for the seven-day period ending on October 21.

The latest figure of 751 cases means the rate is now 516.2 per 100,000 people.

Since the start of the pandemic 14,939 cases and 211 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded in Horsham.

In the UK 9,366,676 cases (people with at least one positive Covid-19 test result) have been recorded since the pandemic began.

Some 45,873,038 people in the UK have received a second dose of the Covid vaccine and 10,580,122 people have been given a booster or third dose.