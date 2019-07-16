Horsham orthodontist confirms town centre closure

A Horsham orthodontist has confirmed the closure of its Horsham premises, despite reassuring customers it would remain open.

Total Orthodontics in Worthing Road informed customers its branch had closed on its website.

The branch in Horsham is now closed

The notice said: “Please note: Total Orthodontics Horsham has now closed.

“Please contact Total Orthodontics Crawley for further details on 01293 540 003 at crawley@totalorthodontics.co.uk”

The closure comes just months after an NHS shake-up which will see a new practice open in Horsham, run by NEO Orthodontics.

In December an NHS England South East spokesman said: “Some of the contracts to provide orthodontic services in Kent, Surrey and Sussex are coming to an end in March 2019.

“As a result NHS England has carried out a procurement process to award new contracts.”

At the time Simon Nezic, area manager for Total Orthodontics, said: “I’d like to reassure patients that Total Orthodontics Horsham will remain open.

“We will continue to take NHS patients until March 31, and any patients already receiving treatment will continue to be seen by the dedicated team here.

“This move does not affect any private patients, and we will continue to welcome them both now and in the future.”

Total Orthodontics has been approached for comment.

