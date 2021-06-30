Health care provider to shut 4 Horsham care homes

Sussex Health Care is shutting Beech Lodge, Kingsmead Lodge and Orchard Lodge as well as The Granary in Broadbridge Heath.

Beechcroft in East Grinstead and Wisteria Lodge Uckfield are also closing.

A spokeswoman for the provider said: “As an experienced care provider, Sussex Healthcare has been fully committed to providing the best care possible for those we support, but we have been unable to move our complex Profound and Multiple Learning Disability services forward to a position where we provide consistent, high-quality care.

Sussex Health Care, the site of Orchard Lodge, Nr Warnham

“The decision to close the services has been an incredibly difficult one. Many of the people we support have been with us for a very long time and the impact on them and their families has been our highest concern throughout.”

The company said around 80 people who use the service are affected.

At the end of 2020 Sussex Health Care closed The Laurels after it was rated inadequate by inspectors for an eighth time.

And police are looking into the deaths of eight people at nine of its homes.

The spokeswoman added: “Our immediate priority is to ensure that those in our care are supported in their transition into appropriate alternative care.