Steyning Grammar School exams postponed and to remain closed after Covid outbreak

Yesterday (June 14), the Shooting Field campus was closed following nine cases of Covid-19 being detected, meaning there were not enough staff to safely teach the students.

Year 9 and 10 exams are to be postponed, the school said, but the Rock Road and Church Street campuses would remain open.

A further email this morning (June 15) has informed parents Shooting Field will remain closed for the rest of the week following further positive Covid tests.

Steyning Grammar school. Photo courtesy of Google SUS-190514-101149001

Years 9, 10 and 12 will be taught online while Church Street and Rock Road would still be open.

The email, from head teachers Natasha Nicol and Noel Kennedy, said: “We understand that this may be concerning, and are in contact with Public Health England and other agencies to closely monitor the situation.

“The health and safety of our school community is of paramount importance to us and we would like to thank our staff, parents and students for their swift and collaborative actions.”