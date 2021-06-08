Over 25s now being invited for life-saving jabs as Sussex celebrates six months of vaccinations

Sussex NHS Commissioners say that around three million people aged between 25 and 29 in the UK will receive a text message to invite them to have their jabs and the national booking system has have been updated to allow them to book in their first and second doses.

It comes on the day that the NHS celebrates six months since the programme began. Bavck in December elderly people, healthcare workers and those most vulnerable were the first in line to receive their vaccinations.

Among those in Sussex was 89-year-old Bidge Garton, an A&E volunteer who received the jab along with fellow healthcare workers in December 2020.

Jeremy had his jab in Brighton

More than 1.7million people in Sussex have since received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

Director of the Sussex vaccination programme Amy Galea said: “In May we celebrated an incredible milestone of one million people being vaccinated with their first vaccine in Sussex, achieved only 24 weeks into the vaccination programme.

“The vaccine now being offered to over 25s on the six-month anniversary of the first dose being administered, highlights just how far we have come and marks the incredible efforts of those involved in the vaccination programme.

“We would encourage everyone who is eligible and is yet to have their vaccination to come forward and book now.

Bidge Garton was one of the first in Sussex to get the jab

“It is also really important that people come forward for their second doses which is vital for maximum protection against the virus.”

Jeremy, a Brighton resident, received his first dose at the Brighton Centre last week, he said: “I was glad to have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“It was quick and easy and I’d encourage everyone under 30 to book themselves in, if not only to protect themselves but for the protection of people around them too.”

More than 737,000 second doses have been given in Sussex, giving people the maximum protection from coronavirus.

Anyone in the eligible age groups is being asked to book their jab once they receive the text message alert, with GPs also set to urge the newly eligible to come forward over the coming days.