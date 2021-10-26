Horsham records the highest covid rate in West Sussex

Government data, shared by West Sussex County Council, show the area recorded 831 new cases in the seven days to October 19. This is a rate of 571.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is higher than any other area in the county and above West Sussex’s average of 471.4 cases per 100,000 people.

But the data also show no coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Horsham since September 11.