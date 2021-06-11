‘Get your vaccine’: Horsham GP’s message as 85 per cent of jab centre’s over 18s get first dose

Dr Matt Greenwood who is running the Christ’s Hospital vaccination centre said he wants to see employers offer flexibility to let their workers come and get jabbed.

But he praised people in the district – saying 85 per cent of over 18s have had their first jab in his cohort.

Dr Greenwood said: “It’s really nice. It’s lovely to see that everyone in the Horsham area and around Mid Sussex are getting engaged with it.

Staff and volunteers at the Christ's Hospital vaccine centre

“The vaccination rates are huge.”

Sixty per cent of 18-30 year-olds have now received their first dose, he added, but he is encouraging the others to come forward as he said some young people may not have up to date contact details registered at their GP surgery.

The Christ’s Hospital centre has the highest rate of vaccination among young people in Sussex, he said.

The centre launched its vax-a-mate scheme – in a bid to boost uptake among you people, Dr Greenwood said.

Dr Matt Greenwood

He added: “Patients need to show understanding and compassion to our team.

“Come in with friends. I’m hoping we will get to a big population of young people. But it’s dependent on them coming forward.”

Dr Greenwood praised the organisers of the Horsham District Covid19 Vaccination Info Hub Facebook group, which now has more than 5,000 members.

He said the volunteers behind it, as well as staff and volunteers at the Christ’s Hospital centre, had helped the vaccine roll out smoothly.

Dr Greenwood also praised local businesses including Gwyn’s Bakery, Muffin Break, Tesco, Domino’s and New Haldi, who have donated food and drink to keep the team fuelled.