Alternative vaccination session in Sussex for people with 'extra access needs'

The alternative session can be booked by people, who are currently eligible for the vaccine and over the age of 40 who may need more time for their appointment, or who have extra access needs where a quieter and calmer environment would help support them to receive their vaccination.

This includes; people with learning disabilities; people with autism; people living with a neurodiverse condition; people living with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s; people living with obsessive compulsive disorder; people living with mental health conditions or people living with high anxiety.

The session will take place on Saturday (May 22) at the Children and Family Centre (Home Start Portacabin) in St James’ Road, Chichester.

The entire appointment will be on the ground floor and everyone will be offered the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, so you must be over 40-years-old. Photo: Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “We are committed to offering the Covid-19 vaccination to everyone who is eligible.

"We understand from our work with our communities that some people would benefit from these quiet sessions to help them to be able to come forward and have their vaccination.

"We hope that this session provides a setting that will be of benefit and we thank the vaccination team for offering this opportunity for local people.”

The quiet session will offer; fewer appointments, so less people will be there during the session; longer appointments to give you more time; one-to-one nursing care for everyone receiving their vaccination and free transport for anyone who needs it.

A Sussex Health and Care Partnership spokesperson added: "A nurse, who will also have an assistant, will greet each patient at the entrance and support them through the venue to a quiet and private vaccination area.

"They will take you through all aspects of the process on a one-to-one basis, including clinical assessment and vaccination.

"The Home Start Portacabin is on one floor, and is accessed via a ramp. Each person can bring a carer who can be present throughout their journey.

"There will only be 22 appointments being offered, which allows us to give you much more time for your vaccination (up to 20 minutes) and have one nurse per patient to support you throughout."

Bookings can be made by calling or texting the local NHS public involvement team on 0792 0244 988, who will take relevant details and pass on any additional information to the vaccination team to make the journey on the day 'as smooth as possible'.

This includes; your name and contact details; your date of birth; your age (you must be over 40 years old to access this session); your NHS number, if you know this; your GP name and practice; your ethnicity; if you have capacity to consent; emergency contact details; your personal access requirements and anything you want to let the vaccination team know in advance to help support you in the best way they can on the day.

Free transport is available to people booked onto the quiet vaccination session. If you need support with transport, you can call the travel team on 01444 275 008.