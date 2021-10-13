All secondary schoolchildren in Sussex to be offered Covid jabs ‘by half term’

More thn 8,500 pupils have already received vaccines and a total of 56 schools have been visited with 19 in West Sussex.

The vaccinations are being coordinated by health teams who normally run school immunisations visits, including flu and HPV, led by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

A spokesperson said parental consent was sought in advance and only children with consent would be offered the vaccine on the day of the visit.

Coronavirus: All secondary school pupils being offered jabs

Fewer than one in five have so far declined the vaccination.

Amy Galea, senior officer for the Sussex Covid-19 and Influenza Vaccinations Programme, said: “The roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine to 12 to 15 year olds is a really key part of the national programme, and we are working closely with schools and families to make this offer to young people across our communities.

“Not only will vaccination protect young people, but it will also help to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on their education and disruption to schooling.

“Currently the focus has been on planning and visiting schools to reach as many young people as possible.

“This has been going very well with more than 50 schools visited to date.

“We recognise that not everyone will have been in school on the day of the visit and so we are also making arrangements for anyone who wishes to have the vaccine but wasn’t available, and for those who are home schooled or in different settings.