Billingshurst woman has ‘phenomenal experience’ at first London Marathon

A Billingshurst woman has completed her first London Marathon, and is already in the ballot for next year.

Sarah Lovett completed the 26.2 mile challenge on Sunday in seven hours and three minutes, running in aid of Plan International UK, a children’s charity.

Sarah said: “It was an amazing experience where I received incredible support from people at the road side.”

She told how the other runners were incredible and spurred her on, keeping her going.

Sarah added: “Tower Bridge was phenomenal having watched the race on TV for years.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/sarah-marathon-2019