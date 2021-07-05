Malcolm Green of Countryman Photography shared these photos of the bells which he took earlier today, and said: "As part of the nationwide appreciation for the NHS tonight at 8pm the Shipley Bells will ring out a quarter peal.

"For campanologists this is a complicated but lovely sounding tribute to the many wonderful workers in the NHS.

"The oldest bell at Shipley dates back to 1646 and the current bells were refurbished and retuned at the Whitechapel Bell Foundry, London in 2010 .

The bells at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Shipley, photographed by Malcolm Green

"The Church at Shipley was built in the 12th Century by the Knights Templar and it is nestled in the Sussex countryside alongside the river Adur."

