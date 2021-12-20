Replacement classrooms in the pipeline for Slinfold Primary School

Slinfold Primary School

Nigel Jupp, cabinet member for learning and skills, approved the use of £1.158m from the capital programme on Wednesday (December 15).

The school, in The Street, has five classrooms, two of which are 30-year-old modular buildings which were described as ‘poor quality’ and ‘nearing the end of their life’.

A report from Andrew Edwards, director of property & assets, and Paul Wagstaff director of education & skills, said the new classrooms – which would be an extension to the school building – were expected to be ready for use in September 2022.