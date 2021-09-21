Concert held at Horsham college by ‘talented’ student musicians

The two ensemble pieces at Collyer’s started with rehearsals online and the group only played together during the summer half term.

The group played to a small audience of of music students at the college.

Director of music, Ben Dowsett praised the students: “It was a lovely concert, appreciated greatly by the students who have developed a real sense of camaraderie.

Collyer's talented musicians wowed student audience with concert.

“The standard of musicianship shone through in the performances. However, equally impressive but not at all obvious, was the commitment and resilience of these students who have had an incredibly challenging year.”