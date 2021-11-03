Collyer’s students captured the beauty of Leonardslee

Students from the photography, graphics and art departments at Collyer’s captured the movement of the water as well as the variety of wildlife that Leonardslee has to offer.

The wallabies and peacocks provided particularly wonderful subject matter for the budding photographers.

The mix between sun and rain provided the students with different opportunities to capture reflections of the autumn colours around the gardens.

Picture perfect photography students at Collyer's visited Leonardslee Gardens for inspiration. Photo by Tilly Stone.

The gardens are also home to artist Anton Smit’s work entitled Walk of Life, which showcases monumental faces and figures that work in harmony with the landscape.

Photography teacher Rebecca Moon said: “It was so great to be able to take students out on a trip again and enrich what we learn in the classroom with real-life experiences and opportunities.”

Photography students Evie Woollett and Freya Caunhye were particularly inspired by the sculptures by Smit.

Evie said: “It was amazing to discover the figures and faces around the garden, they contrasted beautifully with the natural environment.”

Freya captured the varying forms, colours and textures of the work for her project.

The doll’s house exhibition was another highlight of the trip.

The collection depicts the Edwardian estate and neighbouring village life, with landscapes and characters acting out day-to-day activities from farm work to students studying in a schoolhouse.

Photography student Oliver Cooper enjoyed the trip.

He said: “I loved photographing the landscape and sculptures at Leonardslee, it really helped my put all of the skills we have learned into practise.”

All photos attached were taken by Tilly Stone, Collyer’s art and photography technician.

