Collyer’s students learn about higher education thanks to information evenings

Collyer’s students in Horsham have enjoyed an insight into university life.

Students and parents attended two information evenings, hosted by deputy principal Steve Martell and the director of higher education and progression, Ian McAlister. The evenings looked at the world of higher education, with informative presentations delivered by expert guest speakers from Brighton, Surrey and Sussex universities.

Collyer's student ambassadors Becca Inglis-Taylor and Anisha Wakefield

Parents of students who went through the process last year, and current second year Collyer’s student, Anisha Wakefield, gave a first person insight into UCAS.

Ian presented an informative overview of the university application process within the college.

He said: “This was one of many events helping students to explore the important question of what to do after Collyer’s, and as the majority of our students will progress to higher education after completing their studies at Collyer’s, it was extremely relevant.”

Vicky Johnson and Anna McGovern from Brighton University, spoke about personal statements. Becci Denmark from the University of Surrey explained the nuances of personal finance, budget planning and government loans and grants, while a practical description of student life was presented by Matt Cowdock, from the University of Sussex.

Steve added: “I’m delighted with how the evenings went and positive that it will help our students to aim high.”

Student ambassador Anisha Wakefield said: “Having received so much help at Collyer’s from Steve, Ian and the team, it was great to give something back by advising and guiding the next generation this year!”