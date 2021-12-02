Celebration at Horsham specialist school as new therapy centre is opened

A purpose built, state of the art centre has been created providing seven rooms for counselling and for pupils to experience the following therapies: Speech and Language, Occupational, Drama, Play, Art, Drumming Therapy, Canine, Lego and Mental Health/ Well-being support.

A spokesman for the school said: “The Therapy Centre staff are a highly qualified and professional team of clinicians, therapists, practitioners and pastoral staff.

“They work systemically within the Muntham House community and are an integral part of the school.

Michelle Dewsall, Practice Leader Of Therapeutic Services and Harry Anderson, Principal open the new therapy centre at Muntham House special school in Barns Green. Pic S Robards SR2111292 SUS-211129-174647001

“The Therapy Centre provides pupils with professional and emotional safety to maintain positive mental health and remain fully engaged in their education.

“The centre has been carefully designed in order to provide a space which pupils are both keen and proud to access. The new centre enables our team of therapists and practitioners to meet the therapeutic needs of all pupils as stipulated in their EHCP (Education Health and Care Plan) documents, in a warm, welcoming and stunning environment.”

The new centre wasmade possible thanks to a donation from the Constable Education Trust.

The school said: “The global pandemic, which we have all been through recently, has proven even more so the high need for pupils to receive effective wellbeing, mental health and therapeutic support.

Harry Anderson, Principal at Muntham House special school in Barns Green. Pic S Robards SR2111292

“A generous donation from the Constable Education Trust has helped to fund the cost of the project and make it all possible.

“The vision of the School Principal, Mr Anderson, is very much inclusive outward facing providing valuable support for local schools, offering access to the centre for one day each week.

“Muntham House will provide invaluable free of charge, counselling and therapeutic support.

“Pupils will also be able to access this professional support within their own schools delivered by the Muntham Therapy staff team.”

The new therapy centre at Muntham House special school in Barns Green. Pic S Robards SR2111292